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All Things Considered

New Vermont weather monitoring station activated

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published May 5, 2026 at 6:45 PM EDT
Vermont Mesonet station in Lyndonville
Hannah Fischer
/
University of Vermont
Vermont Mesonet station in Lyndonville

The University of Vermont has officially opened the first of a planned series of automated weather monitoring stations across the state.

The Vermont Mesonet will provide data to help officials with extreme weather response, agricultural planning and will help reduce gaps in the state’s meteorological and river forecasting and flood warning ability.

The 30-foot-tall station in Lyndonville will measure wind, temperature, humidity, soil moisture and snow depth every five minutes. It will be managed by the University of Vermont Water Resources Institute in partnership with Vermont State University’s Lyndon Meteorological Program.

UVM is developing about 20 additional stations.

The New York State Mesonet is a network of 127 stations managed by the Atmospheric Sciences Research Center at the University at Albany
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News MesonetVermont WeatherUniversity of Vermont Water Resources Institute
Pat Bradley
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