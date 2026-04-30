Vermont governor decries lack of legislative action on education reform

As the Vermont legislature moves towards possible adjournment next month, Governor Phil Scott says not enough progress is being made on education reform.

In June 2025, Act 73 was signed into law. It provides the framework for comprehensive reform of the state’s education system. During his weekly briefing Wednesday, Scott, a Republican, said while the budget is moving in the right direction, action on education reform is lacking.

“It’s unfortunate that many have taken the path of fear-mongering about the potential for a government shutdown rather than working together to find a path forward to prevent one. The objectives we all agreed to last year are a must.”

Scott is using the budget as leverage, saying he will not sign it unless education reform as outlined in Act 73 is passed.

