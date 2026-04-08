Governor Phil Scott at odds with House version of education reform bill

Governor Phil Scott is criticizing the Vermont House version of an education reform bill, while House Democrats say the proposal provides a measured path forward.

Last year, the Vermont legislature passed and the governor signed a sweeping education reform bill. This year, lawmakers are working on legislation to advance the reforms. Education Committee Chair Peter Conlon, an Addison Democrat, said provisions in the bill passed last week create mandatory shared-service regions and merger study committees.

“H.955 still envisions moving to a foundation formula. That should be a compelling factor as school districts consider their futures and how coming together can give them the tools to adjust to that new reality.”

But Governor Scott, a Republican, does not like the House bill.

“So far the House has punted the difficult decisions as well as the work we need to do.”

The bill is now being reviewed by the House Ways and Means Committee.

