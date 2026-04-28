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Baystate Health to acquire Mercy Medical Center in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published April 28, 2026 at 11:48 AM EDT
FILE - The front signage of Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
Baystate Health
FILE - The front signage of Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.

Baystate Health - the largest healthcare provider in western Massachusetts - is gearing up to acquire one of Springfield's biggest hospitals.

Citing factors that include shifts in the industry and financial pressures, Trinity Health of New England says it has signed a "definitive agreement" to turn over Mercy Medical Center to Baystate Health.

Both healthcare providers announced the move Tuesday in a joint statement. Baystate Health already operates a network of facilities in western Massachusetts, including Baystate Medical Center, the largest hospital in Springfield.

According to the two organizations, Baystate will acquire Mercy's medical group entities and more, pending regulatory approvals. Both hospital will operate independently in the meantime.

Baystate Health is already one of the area's largest employers, with around 13,000 staff. Over the past two years, the healthcare system has trimmed several hundred positions as part of a transformation plan.

As of 2022, Mercy Medical reportedly had about 3,000 employees, according to The Springfield Republican newspaper, though the hospital has also experienced cuts in recent years.

This is a breaking news story. More updates will be provided.
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News Baystate HealthBaystate Medical CenterMercy Medical CenterTrinity Health of New England
James Paleologopoulos
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