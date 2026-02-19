Baystate Health announces new round of cuts as 'focused transformation' plan continues

The largest healthcare provider in western Massachusetts says its cutting over a hundred positions.

Baystate Health says it is cutting 117 corporate roles - less than one percent of its workforce.

The layoffs are the fourth of its kind since 2024. Still in the midst of a two-year "focused transformation" plan, the healthcare system eliminated just over 130 leadership roles in late-2024, and nearly 150 positions across 2025.

Baystate says the moves come amid plans to modernize the healthcare system's supply distribution model and improve efficiency. They're also happening amid uncertainty created by federal Medicaid cuts on the horizon.

Baystate Health announced the closure of a warehouse facility in Holyoke in January.

