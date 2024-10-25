Six-term Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announces cancer diagnosis, says he’ll stay on the job.

The mayor of Springfield, Massachusetts says he’s been diagnosed with cancer and plans to continue leading the city while on the mend.

Domenic J. Sarno, the city’s 54th and longest-serving mayor, says he plans to continue serving as he recovers from cancer. The Democrat made the announcement Friday in a letter addressed to the “Citizens of Springfield,” disclosing that he had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer" that he will begin treatment for as soon as possible.

Thanking his medical team at Mercy Medical Center, Sarno, 61, said he expects to make a full recovery. All the while, he adds, he will continue to “execute my duties as Mayor during my recovery.”

According to those who have worked with Sarno over the years, it’s a move to be expected, given his devotion to the city.

“His devotion to this city, over all these years, has been second-to-none,” said Judy Matt, president of the non-profit organization The Spirit of Springfield. “He loves the city … I would say, second to his family, that's the greatest love of his life - the city of Springfield, and he loves the ability to serve, and he's proven that over all these years.”

Sarno first became mayor after beating incumbent Charles Ryan in 2007. The Democrat has gone on to win re-election five times, with his most recent win in 2023.

Before his mayorship, Sarno spent time on the city council, serving for about seven years.

“Domenic's tenacious, certainly a fighter. I know he's going to tackle this challenge and he's going to persevere. I mean, he's got the positive attitude … he's a can-do person all around, both personally and politically,” said 12th Hampden Representative Angelo Puppolo, previously a city councilor who had served alongside Sarno. “I'm proud to call him a friend and, obviously, a colleague, but you know, I think if you look at his track record of rising up to challenges and meeting any type of challenges, whether it's political - in this case, obviously a health and personal challenge - but I'm confident that Domenic is going to do fine.”

Local political consultant Anthony Cignoli, president of Anthony L. Cignoli Associates, says throughout the many years he's known Sarno, the fighter-image has persisted.

“He's got an incredible amount of energy and an absolute love for the city of Springfield that I think is going to be essential to him in this personal battle,” he said. “He's got something to fight for: himself, his family, his amazing daughters and wife and others, but also, he views the city of Springfield as his family. So … going to want to stay the course and do everything he can to be fully-capable of doing what he needs to. And he's already announced - the other unique thing here is, here's a mayor who's saying, ‘Yep, got this diagnosis, but I'm going to continue to work.’”

In his statement, Sarno requested privacy for both him and his family with regards to the health matter. He also declined a request to be interviewed.