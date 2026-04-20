New York GOP gubernatorial candidate to visit North Country

The Republican candidate for New York governor will make his first campaign visit to the North Country this weekend

The Clinton County Republican Committee will host Bruce Blakeman and other GOP candidates on Saturday. Assemblyman Robert Smullen, who is running for the 21st District Congressional seat, will also attend. County Republican chair Jerika Manning says the event makes it “clear that the North Country matters.” The release adds that the event shows Blakeman’s campaign is about ensuring a voice for every area of the state.

Doors at the Brookside Barn’s Rainbow Banquet Hall in Altona will open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday

