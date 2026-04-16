Blakeman rips NY climate and energy policies he says are hurting farmers

Republican candidate for governor Bruce Blakeman is promising he would reverse a number of the state’s climate and energy policies that he says are hurting farmers.

Appearing with other GOP lawmakers and candidates Thursday in Schoharie County, he said the state has fast-tracked the conversion of farmland into massive solar and wind projects.

The current Nassau County executive said he has no problem with renewable energy but it’s not working in New York.

“There's a reason why all of these green energy programs require these big subsidies, huge subsidies," he said, "it's because right now in this state, they don't make any sense.”

Many farmers feel they have no choice but to sell to energy companies, said Elizabeth Goblet-Schubert, co-owner of Hessian Hill Farm, which hosted the Republican candidates.

“I do think in New York State, we have to make it more affordable for farmers to stay in business. Obviously, everybody's talking about it, the cost of electricity, cost of fuel, diesel prices, fertilizer prices, everything is skyrocketing. I don't think our current administration in New York is doing us any favors.”

Energy prices have risen sharply this decade, both nationally and across New York state. While fuel and fertilizer prices have spiked since the outbreak of the U.S.-led war against Iran.

Responding to Blakeman Thursday evening, Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign said in a statement: “Right now (President) Donald Trump is trying to jack up energy prices for 1.8 million New York families and Bruce Blakeman is silent — and while Governor Hochul is putting money back in New Yorkers’ pockets and standing up every day to Trump’s attacks, Blakeman has opposed renewable energy projects that would save New Yorkers $77 million a month.”

Hochul has proposed scaling back portions of the state's landmark climate law, also citing concerns about affordability.

"I don't think there should be a pause," Blakeman said. "I think it should be completely scrapped."

Pressed on how he would do that, he answered: "Well, they can have the law. The law is one thing, and the regulatory authorities are the other. And I control the regulatory authorities."

Republicans are pushing for an all-of-the-above approach t energy, including more nuclear power and more natural gas drilling on the Southern Tier. Hochul has faced criticism for backing additional nuclear production and for simultaneously taking steps to limit natural gas expansion and greenlighting a new, Trump-supported gas pipeline.

