Trump endorses Blakeman for NY governor

Just days after Congresswoman Elise Stefanik suspended her campaign for New York Governor, President Donald Trump has announced his support for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman for Governor.

In a post on social media platform TruthSocial Saturday, Trump said Blakeman is “MAGA all the way.”

Earlier, Trump wouldn’t put his weight behind either candidate only calling them “great people.”

Stefanik has been a long-time supporter of Trump and was passed-up for a UN ambassador position earlier this year as Republican’s sought to keep their house majority.

