Historic Saranac Lake recognized for historic preservation project

Historic Saranac Lake has been recognized by New York State for its efforts to restore an historic building.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says 10 projects across the state have received New York State Historic Preservation awards.

Historic Saranac Lake received an award for Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation. The group invested $4.5 million to obtain and restore the 1894 home and medical office of Dr. E.L. Trudeau, an early pioneer in tuberculosis research. The group was cited as “an outstanding example of how historic tax credits - leveraged with other funding - can help revitalize small, rural downtowns, and celebrate history through careful planning and community support.”

Other groups or projects receiving awards include Scenic Hudson’s Northside Hub in Poughkeepsie and the Historical Society of the Town of Chester in Warren County.

