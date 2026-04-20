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All Things Considered

Historic Saranac Lake recognized for historic preservation project

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 20, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
Saranac Lake welcome sign
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Saranac Lake welcome sign

Historic Saranac Lake has been recognized by New York State for its efforts to restore an historic building.

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation says 10 projects across the state have received New York State Historic Preservation awards.

Historic Saranac Lake received an award for Excellence in Historic Building Rehabilitation. The group invested $4.5 million to obtain and restore the 1894 home and medical office of Dr. E.L. Trudeau, an early pioneer in tuberculosis research. The group was cited as “an outstanding example of how historic tax credits - leveraged with other funding - can help revitalize small, rural downtowns, and celebrate history through careful planning and community support.”

Other groups or projects receiving awards include Scenic Hudson’s Northside Hub in Poughkeepsie and the Historical Society of the Town of Chester in Warren County.
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News Historic Saranac LakeSaranac LakeNew York State Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservationhistoric preservationE.L. TrudeauTrudeau Home
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