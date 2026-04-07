Burlington mayor delivers state of the city address

The mayor of Burlington, Vermont called for cooperation in her annual address to the city council Monday night.

Mayor Emma Mulvany-Stanak, a Progressive, called on the city council to “reset the tone” as the city addresses a number of issues, including a budget deficit and housing needs.

“At a time when we must work together to move this city forward, what’s often missing is a willingness to work together through our differences.”

The mayor said after working for three years to close multi-million-dollar deficits, the city has a “strong financial footing.”

Also on Monday, Ward 5 Democrat Ben Traverse was reelected city council president on a 7 to 5 party line vote.