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All Things Considered

Burlington mayor delivers state of the city address

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:40 PM EDT
Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak
Pat Bradley
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WAMC
Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak

The mayor of Burlington, Vermont called for cooperation in her annual address to the city council Monday night.

Mayor Emma Mulvany-Stanak, a Progressive, called on the city council to “reset the tone” as the city addresses a number of issues, including a budget deficit and housing needs.

“At a time when we must work together to move this city forward, what’s often missing is a willingness to work together through our differences.”

The mayor said after working for three years to close multi-million-dollar deficits, the city has a “strong financial footing.”

Also on Monday, Ward 5 Democrat Ben Traverse was reelected city council president on a 7 to 5 party line vote.
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News Burlington Mayor Emma Mulvaney-StanakEmma Mulvaney-StanakState of the CityBurlington State Of The CityBurlington City CouncilbipartisanshipBurlington Budget
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