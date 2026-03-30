Albany Common Council seeks more police review board applicants

While Albany Mayor Dorcey Applyrs has made her second appointment to the city’s Community Police Review Board, the oversight committee is still looking to recruit more members.

Rev. Marc Johnson has previously served on Binghamton police review board and has been an ordained minister for over 40 years. He will now serve on Albany’s CPRB following the mayor’s appointment last week.

With Rev. Johnson’s appointment, all mayoral-appointed seats have been filled, the committee currently has six members. But the Albany Common Council is still tasked with appointing three additional members to complete the review board’s roster.

Albany’s CPRB has seen multiple resignations since coming under city oversight in 2025, and it postponed its March meeting due to a lack of quorum – which requires 5 members to be present. The board has only met once this year.

15th Ward Common Council member Tom Hoey, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said recent negative press about the CPRB has been a drag on recruitment.

“Last year we had too many people apply," said Hoey, "And this year, we're not having enough apply.”

The next CPRB meeting is scheduled for April 9th.