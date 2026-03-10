Albany mayor appoints new police review board member

Albany Mayor Dorcy Applyrs announced a new appointment to the city’s Community Police Review Board on Tuesday.

Applyrs selected Lani Jones to be the first mayoral appointee of her administration. Jones is a professor in University at Albany's School of Social Welfare and the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies.

The move comes after multiple review board members have resigned in recent months. It has only held a single meeting so far this year due to a lack of quorum.

In a statement, Jones said the board’s mission of increasing communication between police and the public is “a critical part of this city’s public safety plan.”

The mayor is expected to make another appointment to the nine-member board.