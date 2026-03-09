© 2026
Flooding causes Monday closure at SUNY Schenectady

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:58 AM EDT
A boat on the Mohawk River in eastern New York
Jim Levulis/WAMC
The SUNY Schenectady campus is closed Monday due to flooding.

The college’s Facebook page says all on-campus and remote classes, as well as campus activities, events, and meetings are canceled.

The college also says all offices are closed on the campus that sits just south of the Mohawk River.  

"The college experienced seasonal flooding that closed the campus due to rising waters along the Mohawk," the college said in statement. "The college is monitoring the situation, which is still developing as warmer temperatures and ice movement in the canal could change conditions."

A college spokesperson said cleanup efforts were underway Monday.

