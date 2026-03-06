Albany Medical Center Hospital names next CEO

Dr. Jason Mouzakes began his career at Albany Medical Center as a medical student. Now, he’s being elevated to run the hospital as president and CEO.

The Albany Med Health System board unanimously approved the nomination of Mouzakes, who most recently served as the hospital’s executive vice president and hospital general director. The graduate of Schenectady’s Union College completed his residencies at Albany Med.

After a fellowship in Seattle, he became an ear, nose and throat surgeon at Albany Med, eventually founding the standalone ENT department in 2022. He has also served as a professor of pediatrics and surgical and medical management of conditions of the head and neck.

The health system said in a press release Mouzakes was pivotal to the integration of the entire health system, which includes Glens Falls, Saratoga and Columbia Memorial hospitals. He will now lead the system’s First Choice 2030 initiative to make it “the first choice for patience experience, quality and clinical excellence,” according to the release.

“Jason is the right leader at the right time for Albany Medical Center Hospital,” Albany Med Health System President and CEO Daniel T. Pickett III said. “He brings clinical credibility, operational rigor, and a deep understanding of our people and our mission. ”