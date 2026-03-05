Six Flags announces sale of Great Escape, 6 other parks

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced Thursday the sale of seven amusement parks, including the Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

The company said in a press release the sale to EPR Properties in Kansas City, Missouri will close in the spring but visitors to the parks will not be impacted during the transition. Park schedules will remain the same and all season passes sold will be recognized, including multi-park passes at other Six Flags sites.

EPR plans to run the parks, which also include sites in four other states and Canada, in partnership with Enchanted Parks — Enchanted already operates four parks and lodging locations in Old Forge, New York, including Enchanted Forest Water Safari.

“We’re confident the parks will be in good hands with EPR and its partners, who have strong experience operating parks of this quality and scale,” said Six Flags President and CEO John Reilly in the release. “At the same time, this move allows Six Flags to concentrate on the parks that we believe offer the greatest opportunities for growth and long-term success.”

Six Flags said the seven parks welcomed roughly 4.5 million guests last year and generated $260 million in net revenue.