Vermont on track to pass most school budgets

Most school budgets put before voters on Town Meeting Day have passed.

The Vermont School Boards Association and the Vermont Superintendents Association have gathered unofficial statewide results and found that 82 percent of school budgets have passed so far.

Of the 112 budgets considered on or before Town Meeting Day, 85 have been approved and 19 defeated.

School Boards Association Executive Director Sue Ceglowski says the overwhelming support shows that Vermonters value education.

“Even in these times when there are economic pressures, communities are continuing to show their commitment to supporting our public schools in Vermont.”

Twelve more school budgets will be voted on between now and May.

