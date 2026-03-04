Albany advocacy group calls on police oversight board to restore public trust

Albany's Center for Law and Justice is calling on the city’s Common Council and Community Police Review Board to regain the public's trust.



Center for Law and Justice Executive Director Ta-Sean Murdock is concerned about the board, saying "public disputes and internal challenges have shifted focus away from addressing the needs of Albany residents."



Murdock's calls come as the board is experiencing continued tumult after coming under city control last year. The board has seen the resignations of several members and has only held one meeting this year due to a lack of quorum.



Most recently, a letter obtained by WAMC details the board's concerns about the professional conduct of one member.



The letter calls on the Common Council to consider taking action on the conduct in question.



The Common Council’s Public Safety Committee chair, Tom Hoey, previously told WAMC the council is not considering any action.