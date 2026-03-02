Vermont National Guard participation in Operation Epic Fury recognized by top brass

During a press briefing in Washington Monday, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff praised the Vermont National Guard’s participation in Epic Fury.

At 1:15 a.m. Eastern Time – 9:45 a.m. Tehran time - on Saturday, more than 100 aircraft and other military forces from the U.S. and Israeli Defense Forces began Operation Epic Fury against Iran. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Dan Caine on Monday praised the precision strikes and coordination of forces that the Vermont Air Guard were a part of.

“In the case of the Vermont Air National Guard and the 158th Fighter Wing they were mobilized for Operation Absolute Resolve, and then were tasked to take their F-35A’s across the Atlantic instead of going home to be prepared for this operation, who stepped right out of their civilian jobs to deploy and to protect the region.”

The Vermont Air Guard had previously been deployed to Puerto Rico to be ready to support military operations in Venezuela.

