Possible U.S. military action against Iran concerns Vermont Senator

A military buildup in the Middle East may portend U.S. action against Iran. That is a serious concern for Vermont Sen. Peter Welch.

The Vermont Air National Guard has been deployed under federal rules, and F-35 fighters from Vermont have been positioned in preparation for a possible attack on Iran.

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat, says he is very concerned about the military buildup.

“The president cannot go to war on his own. I oppose any military action by the president in Iran, especially on this massive scale without him coming to Congress and seeking the War Powers authorization.”

Welch says Iran is a horrible regime but the president has not explained how U.S. military action would benefit national security.

