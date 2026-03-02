© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Albany cracks down on expired residency permits

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published March 2, 2026 at 12:54 PM EST
A fatal at a house in Washington Ave killed 2 and injured 2 more.
Jesse Taylor
/
WAMC
A fatal at a house in Washington Ave killed 2 and injured 2 more.

The city of Albany has ramped up efforts to crack down on expired Renter Occupancy Permits after facing scrutiny when two University at Albany alumni died in a December fire off campus. The Dec. 4 blaze occurred at a Washington Avenue house with an expired occupancy permit.

Now, the city is furthering efforts to regulate the permitting process and working to remove expired permits.

According to Mayor Dorcey Applyrs’ office, the Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance has removed 892 expired permits since the middle of December. The mayor’s office also says there has been an uptick in inspections scheduled after allowing landlords to book appointments on Saturdays. Valerie Scott, director of the codes department, told WAMC these efforts help bolster the connection between residents and the local government.

"If they call us for a complaint, we go out, we inspect it. If there are violations, we cite it," said Scott. "So, I think it builds the confidence in people, in our program and our department, that we're there to make sure that people are safe."

Scott says the department will continue to flag expired permits and expedite inspection schedules.

Tags
News City of Albanyresidencycode enforcement
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider. She can be reached at sshrestha@wamc.org.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha