City of Albany cracks down on expired residency permits

The city of Albany has ramped up efforts to crack down on expired Renter Occupancy Permits after facing scrutiny when two University at Albany alumni died in a December fire off campus. The Dec. 4 blaze occurred at a Washington Avenue house with an expired occupancy permit.

Now, the city is furthering efforts to regulate the permitting process and working to remove expired permits.

According to Mayor Dorcey Applyrs’ office, the Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance has removed 892 expired permits since the middle of December. The mayor’s office also says there has been an uptick in inspections scheduled after allowing landlords to book appointments on Saturdays. Valerie Scott, director of the codes department, told WAMC these efforts help bolster the connection between residents and the local government.

"If they call us for a complaint, we go out, we inspect it. If there are violations, we cite it," said Scott. "So, I think it builds the confidence in people, in our program and our department, that we're there to make sure that people are safe."

Scott says the department will continue to flag expired permits and expedite inspection schedules.