Berkshire DA clears Adams officer in injury-free shooting incident

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:22 AM EST
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
The Berkshire District Attorney's Office in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says an Adams, Massachusetts, police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing after firing a shot during an incident last month.

On Jan. 27, Adams Police Corporal Joshua Baker discharged his firearm when responding to a reported stabbing at 31 Commercial St. According to the results of the DA office’s investigation, the shot, which did not hit its intended target, was justified within Massachusetts General Law and the Adams Police Department’s Use of Force Policy. The account of the event as provided by the DA’s office says Baker found a man who “had a ‘shiny type weapon’ in his hand that had sharp edges and appeared to have blood on it” when he arrived at the scene, leading to him firing his gun. The man was eventually brought into custody and arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
