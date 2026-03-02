Berkshire DA clears Adams officer in injury-free shooting incident

On Jan. 27, Adams Police Corporal Joshua Baker discharged his firearm when responding to a reported stabbing at 31 Commercial St. According to the results of the DA office’s investigation, the shot, which did not hit its intended target, was justified within Massachusetts General Law and the Adams Police Department’s Use of Force Policy. The account of the event as provided by the DA’s office says Baker found a man who “had a ‘shiny type weapon’ in his hand that had sharp edges and appeared to have blood on it” when he arrived at the scene, leading to him firing his gun. The man was eventually brought into custody and arraigned on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.