Hampden DA: State police sergeant faces charges over vehicle stop in Springfield that involved 'use of force'

A Massachusetts state police sergeant is facing charges over his alleged use of force on a driver in Springfield last month.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office says it has "initiated criminal charges" against Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Joel Daoust over his alleged actions.

According to the DA's office, Daoust used both physical force and pepper spray on a motorist during a January 3rd traffic stop in Springfield.

In a statement Thursday, the DA's office did not describe the exact circumstances leading up to the alleged use of force, other than that the driver had initially been pulled over for alleged speeding and marked lane violations.

Daoust is scheduled to be arraigned on April 3.