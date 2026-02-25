Vermont aids Massachusetts and Rhode Island after blizzard

The state of Vermont has deployed heavy equipment and personnel to help Massachusetts and Rhode Island dig out from the weekend blizzard.

Vermont Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn reported that on Tuesday the state deployed 12 dump trucks, trailers and loaders along with pickup trucks fitted with plows, two mechanic vehicles and 34 people to the Plymouth, Massachusetts area.

“The reports I received this morning was they had to plow snow just to park their vehicles. It is quite significant. This morning we deployed a team for Cranston, Rhode Island. In total 34 people to Massachusetts and 12 people to Rhode Island.”

Flynn said there is no set date for the crews to return

New York provided similar assistance to Massachusetts after this week’s storm.

