Mass AG puts heat on propane companies after supply issues

The Massachusetts attorney general is demanding two propane gas companies “immediately remedy” operational problems that left some state residents in the cold this winter.



Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell sent a letter Tuesday to companies AmeriGas and Superior Plus Propane after customers complained of failures to deliver heating fuel and about exclusive contracts that prevented customers from using another provider to fill their tanks.



The Democrat’s letter comes after WAMC reported on several Western Massachusetts Superior Plus customers who experienced delays and shortages of propane during frigid temperatures.



Campbell says anyone suffering from a lack of heat should call their propane company and her office’s consumer hotline.

In a previous statement to WAMC, Superior Plus cited extreme cold, heavy snowfall, and difficult road conditions as it acknowledged delays for customers. The company offered an apology and commitment to improve service, and said it’s brought in more staff from neighboring markets to address the situation.