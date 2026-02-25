Forums set to discuss Schenectady schools in receivership

Two public hearings will be held Wednesday after two Schenectady elementary schools were put under state receivership.

A hearing at Pleasant Valley will be held at 4:30 p.m., and another will be held at Lincoln at 5:15 p.m. The hearings will give parents and community members a chance to discuss concerns and learn about the schools’ improvement plans.

Schools are placed under receivership if they are identified as academically under-performing by the New York State Department of Education.

Schenectady school officials say a recent performance data report indicated the schools need to improve on student achievement and attendance.

Receivership requires superintendents to create and implement improvement plans. It also makes a school eligible for grants meant to turn test scores around.

The meetings will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person.

The District’s W.C. Keane Elementary School was placed under state receivership in 2018.