Senator Peter Welch invites a Vermonter to the State of the Union speech who lost ACA tax credits

Vermont Sen. Peter Welch plans to attend the State of the Union address on Tuesday with a Vermonter who lost access to Affordable Care Act tax credits.

Congressional Republicans and the Trump Administration refused to extend the credits leaving nearly 30,000 Vermonters facing premiums that doubled or tripled. Welch, a Democrat, has invited small business owner and Vermont House member Alyssa Black to the speech.

“She is in small business. She purchased her health care through the exchange and I want to highlight through her how harmful the expiration of those tax credits has been.”

The tax credits under the Affordable Care Act expired at the end of 2025.

