City Council passes Ice Out of Burlington resolution

The Burlington City Council has passed a resolution to address potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the city.

Clauses in the resolution include formal opposition to ICE activities in Burlington and the state of Vermont, and ask Congress to dismantle ICE, while confirming the city’s commitment to racial justice.

During discussion of the measure Tuesday, South District Democrat Buddy Singh related a story from his Indian father.

"During partition of India, militant fundamentalists came to his village to convert the Sikhs. And the person they chose, they beat him in front of the whole village and then slaughtered him. The lesson is you never know who the person will be that stands between you and the sword. So I welcome anybody who believes what’s going on is wrong and that’s why we are passing a resolution like this.”

The ICE Out of Burlington resolution passed unanimously.

