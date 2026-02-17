© 2026
Bill introduced to help rural economic development

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM EST
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that would reauthorize a program that helps create rural jobs.

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Vermont Senator Peter Welch, both Democrats, are sponsoring the Rural Innovation for a Stronger Economy Reauthorization Act, or RISE. The program provides federal funding to partnerships that support job training, business expansion or development and rural economic growth.

The reauthorization would provide at least $50 million to help diversify, ease requirements for proposed job creation partnerships and help more diverse communities access the program. Welch says reauthorization is needed to create more business opportunities and jobs.
