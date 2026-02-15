North Country Assemblyman praises U.S. House tariff vote

A North Country assemblyman is encouraged by a Congressional vote to block President Trump’s Canadian tariffs.

Even as President Donald Trump threatens new tariffs on Canada, this past week, six House Republicans joined with Democrats to pass, on a 219 to 211 vote, a resolution that would block the taxes.

State legislator Michael Cashman, a Democrat representing the 115th New York Assembly District and who chairs the Assembly’s Task Force on New York Canada Relations, says the House vote was long overdue.

“I’ve been calling this nonsensical from the very beginning. The tariffs and the messaging to our friends up north has been absolutely ridiculous and the rippling effect that it has on our local economy and throughout New York State is having a devastating impact.”

The resolution would rescind the national emergency declared in February 2025 by the president that allows Trump to impose the tariffs

