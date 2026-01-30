Border interests question the purpose and resolve of President Trump’s latest tariff threat

Last Saturday, President Donald Trump threatened to place a 100% tariff on all goods imported from Canada if that nation signed a trade agreement with China. This week Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on Trump to “stop illegally threatening” allies. WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley checked in with leaders in New York’s North Country, who said they believe Trump is making an empty threat. But they also worry the threat could further upset cross-border relations.

This week, New York’s junior senator decried the potential tariffs, saying – if imposed – New York residents would pay the price. Gillibrand noted that tariffs imposed last year have cost each New York household about $4,200.

“If the president follows through on his latest threats to raise tariffs on Canadian goods, New Yorkers will be forced to pay an even higher price. At a time when prices are already high on everything from household goods to food to housing, working families simply can’t afford to pay more for what they need. This has to stop.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says area businesses and manufacturers are very concerned about the tone set by repeated and aggressive tariff threats. Yet, he adds, many doubt a new tariff will be implemented by Trump.

“There’s no way there’s going to be a 100-percent tariff on all imports from Canada. It would send the U.S. into a recession because we are so integrated. So it clearly is just another part of this now year-long style of dealing with our friends in Canada. So, are we concerned that in February we’re going to see a 100 percent tariff on Canadian goods? Not really. You never know 100 percent, but not really. The concern is more about the continued damage of these threats and the tone of things. Because even threats that you don’t really necessarily expect are going to be carried out have a chilling effect.”

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott weighed in on potential 100% tariffs Wednesday during his weekly briefing. The Republican noted he has been opposed to tariffs since the president first implemented them.

“I think it’s a bad idea and I think that in particular working against our friends to the north puts us at a disadvantage. It may be just threats. It just makes no sense to me at this point in time when we have other countries that we should be at odds with, mainly Russia, China and others, but Canada isn’t one of them. So we need to mend that fence.”

Michael Cashman, a Democrat representing NY’s 115 District, is chair of the Assembly Task Force on New York-Canada Relations.

“New York State and Canada has always had a good, healthy and robust relationship. My position on the 100% tariffs that the administration is again flirting with is nonsensical and is damaging to every industry across the state from manufacturing to tourism and it will have secondary impacts and that’s the insult to our friends and neighbors of the north.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with provincial premiers Thursday. He said his country is transforming its economy internally and globally to be less reliant on the United States, even as the trade relationship is reevaluated.

“We will work to renew Canada’s most important economic and security relationship, that with the United States, our largest trading partner. To that end we’re preparing for this year’s review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement and we agreed that we will meet monthly once those discussions begin.”

With potential disruptions to trade and relations at risk, Sen. Gillibrand blames Trump’s tariff threat on the president’s ego.

“This isn’t happening to protect businesses or workers. It’s because the Prime Minister of Canada gave a speech criticizing President Trump. It’s simply unacceptable.”

Republican President Donald Trump threatened the 100% tariff after Canada had already signed a trade agreement with China. In a social media post, Trump said if Canada’s Prime Minister “thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken.” On Thursday, Trump also threatened to decertify and impose a 50% tariff on any Canadian aircraft sold in the United States. This came in response to Canada refusing to certify Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace aircraft.

