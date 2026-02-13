Settling wrongful termination lawsuit, Springfield City Councilor says she's optimistic for non-profit she once served

Months after taking her former workplace to court, a Springfield City Council member says the case has been settled, and that she's also happy to see changes being made.

While unable to describe the terms of her settlement, Ward 1 Councilor Maria Perez tells WAMC she is pleased to see the New North Citizens' Council moving in what she considers the right direction.

In August, Perez filed a $1 million lawsuit against the organization after she said she was unjustly terminated and defamed by members of its leadership.

Immediately after sacking Perez, an NNCC press release was published, insinuating the misuse of federal funds may have played a role in her dismissal. However, local media reports and documentation compiled by Perez's attorneys painted a different picture - one in which a now-former board member and others drew up the initial claim, only for leadership to walk it back with a "corrective press release" days later.

Legal documents would show Perez was terminated for allegedly having political, non-work related materials on her work computer. How that was handled was also a topic of dispute in Perez's lawsuit.

Six months later, plus a change in leadership at NNCC, Perez says she is hopeful the non-profit can continue its mission of serving area families.

"After all this commotion - I call it a commotion - I see New North rebuilding itself and I have faith in the organization, because they provide so many good programs out in the community," Perez told WAMC Friday. "I think at this point, we should just leave this in the past."

First reported by the Springfield Republican newspaper, the NNCC has also recently parted ways with Maria Ligus, the nonprofit's executive director. Ligus was named multiple times in the lawsuit.

Perez says Vanessa Otero has taken Ligus's place.