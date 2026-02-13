Fort Edward residents fighting PFAS processing permit

Residents in the village of Fort Edward are raising the alarm over a proposed permit that would allow a local incinerator plant to process PFAS-contaminated soils.

There are 40 Scottish Highland cows and one donkey on Mike and Melanie Dickinson’s Washington County farm.

More than 180 acres of their land is split over two parcels on the outskirts of the village of Fort Edward. The view from their front porch is filled with rolling hills, snow, cows, and – off in the distance – a plume of smoke.

“On certain days when they're burning petroleum based, you know, contaminated soil we do occasionally get smells that are petroleum. You can smell it's not burned completely, which is our biggest concern is how completely is this process going to be, and it may not smell, it may be even worse,” said Mike Dickinson.

For 30 years, a soil-processing plant has been operating in Fort Edward, sitting between the Champlain Canal and the Hudson River.

Currently, the plant is permitted to process petroleum-contaminated soil.

Clean Earth, the company that owns and operates the plant, has submitted an application to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation that, if approved, would allow for 5,000 pounds of PFAS-contaminated soils to be trucked to the plant for remediation.

PFAS compounds, so-called “forever chemicals,” have been linked to several ill-health effects, including forms of cancer.

Mike Dickinson says they’re already worried about the plant’s pollution impacting their farm's well water.

“It's probably the same pool of water that's under that plant now, and to add to it rain, bringing the air toxins to the ground and eventually to the water source. It's all concerning,” said Mike Dickinson.

Aaron Shellow-Lavine / WAMC The Dickinson's herd downwind of Clean Earth's Fort Edward plant

Melanie Dickinson says even if Clean Earth’s permit is rejected, she’d like more stringent, independent monitoring of the facility moving forward.

“This plant, I don't know if you know, is over 30 years old. It was not meant to be burning PFAs, and it doesn't have the it doesn't have the capacity, ability, or the equipment to burn PFAS, and yet they're still going to try and do it,” said Melanie Dickinson.

She adds the response from Clean Earth during community meetings has been frustrating.

“We know there's a lot of cons to this project, and so what is the benefit to our community? And they said, ‘well, you'll be helping other communities clean up their mess. I mean, we have to get rid of the PFAS, so you'll be helping by doing that.’ So, I really am quite annoyed by that answer,” said Melanie Dickinson.

Fort Edward is adjacent to environmental justice communities including Hudson Falls. In such communities, DEC must take extra precautions before approving some permits due to a history of environmental hazards.

Fort Edward, though long home to industry including the former General Electric plant that was a source of PCB contamination in the Hudson River, does not have that designation.

Mike Dickinson says his community shouldn’t have to bear another burden for the sake of industry.

“The PCBs were made here at the General Electric plant, and it employed 1000s of people, and we took it on as a responsibility. Nobody liked it. Nobody wanted it to happen,” said Mike Dickinson. But it happened. But, the fact is that that was generated here and we handled it, or tax dollars handled it, but we dealt with it. But this is something that's coming from Air Force bases in Pennsylvania and surrounding communities and surrounding states. We're not generating PFAs here. So why bring it here?”

The public comment period for Clean Earth's permit was extended by the DEC through Feb. 17.

The Department said in a statement to WAMC it subjects all applications for environmental permits to a transparent and rigorous review process to protect public health and the environment.

Clean Earth did not respond to WAMC’s request for comment.

Melanie Dickinson isn’t so sure residents are being put first.

“Yeah, it's very disappointing. They're supposed to be working for the community, not for the industry. And we, we want industry here. We have no problem with having industry here. We just don't want industry that is going to cause us health our health issues,” said Melanie Dickinson.

Whatever comes next, Mike Dickinson and other local activists fear it’ll be an uphill battle.

“I mean this is a fight that a small town like Fort Edward can’t fight. Not against someone—it’s terrifying because [Clean Earth] can reach in their back pocket for enough money to fight this little village. And the village, I don’t know how—I don’t know where it goes from here,” said Mike Dickinson.