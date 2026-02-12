Pittsfield PD seek info after man allegedly dragged during deadly hit-and-run

The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking information about the driver of a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run in the area of Linden Street and Francis Avenue.

Police responded to the area in the Western Massachusetts city just before midnight Wednesday. They were searching for injured parties after a report was filed by a witness about a person being struck by a vehicle believed to be a sedan.



Police say they found a dead man on West Housatonic Street near the Best Western Hotel. They believe he was dragged there after being struck by and trapped under a dark colored car. The driver fled the scene, and the investigation continues.