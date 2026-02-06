Local dogs to fetch national attention during Puppy Bowl

Stephanie Randall had sworn off dogs after her pet of 12 years passed away last February. But eight months later, Randall went to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to — in her words — “just look.” It was here that she met Jodi, a 6-year-old long-haired chihuahua mix.

“I think when we met, it was just instant chemistry,” said Randall. “And I just knew she would be a good fit.”

What Randall didn’t know was that she would soon have a famous dog in her midst. Or, at least, a dog that is about to get national attention this weekend. That spotlight will come when Jodi is featured on the Puppy Bowl, which airs on Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday. Now in its 22nd season, the Puppy Bowl pits dozens of canine creatures from across the country in a competition of cuteness. Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff.

But Jodi’s appearance is not simply about play. She and two fellow Mohawk Hudson Humane Society pups will be taking part in a segment meant to raise awareness about the importance of adopting aging dogs.

Gabrielle DeMarco, the vice president of development at the humane society, says older dogs like Jodi need a home as much as her younger companions.

“We obviously adopt out animals of every age. Sometimes senior dogs have a harder time getting adopted, it takes a longer time to get adopted. It takes a special family, to consider senior dogs,” said DeMarco. “So having a nice spotlight on adoptable senior dogs just shows that they are amazing companion, despite a little gray around the muzzle.”

DeMarco adds while the dogs are well behaved and lovable, she can’t speak for their on-camera sportsmanship.

“As you can imagine, when you put a bunch of dogs in one place together, there’s a lot of really adorable antics. Definitely there were some flags thrown for unsportsmanlike behavior, there may have been some peeing on the field,” said DeMarco. “I’m truly excited to see how the game comes together. We don’t know who won this special game so I’m also excited to see who wins.”

Randall says, win or lose, Jodi will always be winner in her heart, filling a hole she didn’t even know existed.

“I didn’t realize how sad and depressed I was not having a dog. I haven’t stopped smiling since,” said Randall. “She is a joy to have around and she’s very calm. I love coming home from work every day and having her greet me at the back door.”