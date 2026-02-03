As Fitch launches bid for 1st Berkshire District seat, Barrett says he’s waiting to reveal plans

Democrat John Barrett III has held public office in the Northern Berkshires since the mid-70s, serving as mayor of regional hub North Adams for 26 years between 1984 and 2009. He’s held the 1st Berkshire state representative seat since a 2017 special election to replace Gailanne Cariddi, who died of cancer while in office.

With news that North Adams City Council Vice President Andrew Fitch intends to run in the Democratic primary, all eyes are on Barrett to see if he intends to continue his half-century long political career.

In a statement Tuesday, Barrett punted, saying he traditionally waits until nominating papers are available before making any announcement. Until the papers become available next week, the state representative said he would be in Boston continuing to work for the 1st Berkshire District. Said Barrett, “As my predecessor, the late Gail Cariddi, told us all: ‘Do all the good you can, as long as you can.’ That is what I plan to do.”

The primary is set for Tuesday, Sept. 1.