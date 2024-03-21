© 2024
North Adams City Council VP Shade pulls papers to run for 1st Berkshire state House seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published March 21, 2024 at 3:46 PM EDT
Ashley Shade
City of North Adams
/
https://www.northadams-ma.gov/government/city_council/index.php
North Adams, Massachusetts City Council Vice President Ashley Shade.

WAMC News has learned that the vice president of the North Adams, Massachusetts city council is taking steps to run in the Democratic primary for the 1st Berkshire State House seat.

Ashley Shade made history in 2021 by becoming the first openly trans person in Berkshire County history to be elected to public office. Shade won a second two-year term on the North Adams city council in 2023.

According to documents filed with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Shade will turn her sights to the statehouse.

The current occupant of the seat is former longtime North Adams Mayor John Barrett, whose most recent filings show has around $31,000 in his campaign coffers heading into this year’s election.

Shade will run as Democrat despite her long involvement in Libertarian politics, including a stint as chair of the Massachusetts party. Her campaign treasurer Tom Pinkhasov is also a veteran of Libertarian politics, serving as treasurer of the Libertarian Party of Staten Island from 2021 to 2022.

Shade declined a WAMC request for comment, and says a formal announcement is scheduled for March 31st.
