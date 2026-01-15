Stillwater and Mechanicville schools discussing potential football merger

Two small Saratoga County schools are rivals on the gridiron. But soon, they could be teammates.

Mechanicville City School District and Stillwater Central School District, both in Saratoga County have recently begun to discuss the possible merger of their modified and junior varsity football teams.

During a recent board of education meeting, Stillwater Athletic Director Michael Kinney said he has some concerns.

“At the varsity level they have 26 kids. JV level 22 kids. Modified 27 different kids,” Kinney said. “So they’re fielding three full teams on their own. Why are they asking to merge? To me, that’s a red flag.”

Kinney, who didn’t elaborate why Mechanicville’s numbers are a red flag, also said students from Mechanicville don’t carry themselves as well as Stillwater’s student athletes.

The schools have already merged their wrestling, lacrosse and alpine skiing teams.

Stillwater has also already merged its football team with Saratoga’s Spa Catholic.

Mechanicville had previously merged with Hoosick Valley Central School District and unmerged in 2025 because of increased participation.

Mechanicville school officials did not return WAMC’s request for comment.