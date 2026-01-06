Protesters in western Mass. rally over weekend against U.S. raid in Venezuela

Within hours of the United States capturing the head of Venezuela, and as questions emerged over what comes next, “emergency protests” came together across the country, including in western Massachusetts.

Standing in the cold, many denounced the Trump administration, with many calling out the President’s rationale, including interests in Venezuelan oil reserves.

From Seattle, Washington, to Houston, Texas, to Holyoke and Springfield, Massachusetts, residents were out and loud over the weekend – protesting the Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela and implications of what might happen next in Latin America.

“Right now, what’s happening in Venezuela – it’s not distant, it’s a part of our system that our economic system here, locally - even in Holyoke, even in Massachusetts - is complicit in,” said Ariel Feliciano, one of the organizers behind Saturday’s rally in Holyoke. “And we’re here because we know that we need to take the reins. We need to steer this ship so far away from this trajectory that we’re in right now.”

The rally itself drew nearly 75 people to Veterans Memorial Park, with residents and members of local groups taking part, including the River Valley PSL. It was all part of a wave of “emergency protests” promoted by the ANSWER Coalition, a movement devoted to antiwar causes.

On the minds of many protesters in Holyoke, including Feliciano: deep concern that American-backed regime change was playing out with little sign of stopping at the time and seemingly out in the open.

“I am surprised… because, for the most part, what I know that has effectively destabilized Latin America and other global south countries has been secretive, and the fact that they are so open about it and really, almost proud about it: it disgusts me and it pushes me to drive up the urgency in my community,” they told WAMC.

James Paleologopoulos / WAMC

Toting a sign that read in part, “I can’t believe the winner of the FIFA peace prize would do this,” Anne Thalheimer told WAMC that she learned about the events in Venezuela like many others: through her phone, learning through alerts that the United States had been firing missiles and sending in elite troops to seize Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

“Most of the time, I can't believe it. There's always something new and horrifying coming out,” she said. “It was just like Jan. 6 all over again: I spent the day working in a kitchen, turned on my phone, and we had a coup? Same thing here: we disappeared, kidnapped the leader of another nation and their spouse without congressional approval? This is impeachable! Again!”

Thalheimer, who is due to be sworn in as Holyoke’s new Ward 3 City Councilor Monday, called Saturday’s protest “amazing,” and said Democracy doesn't work if locals don't get assemble and start affecting change.

She was also joined by another councilor-elect, Richard Purcell, who called out the scale and costs of the weekend’s actions.

“I'm a Gulf War veteran and a Veteran for Peace. This stuff has to end now,” he said. “How do we pay for health care for all? How do we make education for all? We stop going to war. There's a few expletives that I want to use … but I'm not going to do it because I know this is being recorded!”

It was more of the same in Springfield Sunday.

“We do not want another endless war! We don't want more violence and we don't want U.S. service members and civilians to be put in harm's way just to serve Trump and his big oil buddies,” said Jackie Neiman during the demonstration on State Street

Led in-part by members of Rise Up Western Mass Indivisible like Neiman, ralliers had much to say about the White House reportedly bypassing congress as it took military actions in Venezuela. Calling attention to the 40 people reportedly killed during the raid, some speakers urged an immediate investigation by congress.

Other protesters, like Deanna Piotrowski, added that the actions came off as a distraction and that in her opinion, they were steering headlines away from other ongoing issues like the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Standing on the sidewalk as dozens of passing vehicles honked in support, she said regardless, protests like Sunday’s were essential to getting the ball rolling on any kind of change.

“I wish more people understood the value of protest and also the importance of getting involved and understood … the dangers of the Trump regime,” said Piotrowski.

Fellow protester Terri Landeck agreed.

“I wish more people understood that there's no one to save us but us - the guardrails aren't as strong as a lot of us thought they were,” she added.

On Sunday, the White House disputed accusations of starting a war with Venezuela, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizing to NBC's Meet the Press that the United States is not at war with the country, but rather "drug trafficking organizations."

As of Monday morning, Nicolas Maduro was due to appear in federal court in New York to face drug and weapons-related charges.

The Trump administration used narco-terrorism charges to justify Maduro’s capture and relocation to New York. Trump also told reporters over the weekend that his plans were to exploit the leadership void to “fix” Venezuela’s oil infrastructure and sell “large amounts” of oil to other countries.

This piece originally aired on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026.