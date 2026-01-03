© 2026
Midday Magazine

Aaron Vega, outgoing Holyoke Director of Planning & Economic Development, reflects on city’s progress

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 3, 2026 at 11:15 AM EST
Aaron Vega
/
Aaron Vega, a former Holyoke city councilor and state representative, is departing his current city role.

The longtime community advocate will begin 2026 as the new president and CEO of the Western Mass. Economic Development Council - a job that will see him foster and support economies throughout the Pioneer Valley.

This, after serving five years as Holyoke's Director of Planning and Economic Development. He sat down with WAMC Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos to talk Paper City - both its progress and ongoing issues - as well as his new position.

--

This piece originally aired on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025
Tags
News HolyokeAaron Vega
James Paleologopoulos
