Dorcey Applyrs sworn in as Albany's first Black mayor

With a new year came a new leader — Albany’s first new mayor in more than a decade as Dorcey Applyrs officially made history Thursday.

Applyrs became Albany’s first Black mayor when she took the oath of office shortly after midnight Thursday.

The Democratic UAlbany alum with a doctorate in public health won a landslide victory in November’s general election – earning 83 percent of the more than 14,000 votes cast. It was an expected win following a comfortable Democratic primary victory over several opponents, including business leader and Albany native Dan Cerutti. But it was cemented in history Thursday, with Applyrs not only becoming the first Black mayor but also just the second female mayor, taking the reins from Kathy Sheehan, who served three terms after the long tenure of former Mayor Gerald Jennings.

Applyrs, who had served most recently as Albany’s chief auditor, campaigned on promises of breathing new life into downtown, improving public safety and bringing bold ideas to the city.

And in the weeks leading up to her inauguration, she expressed interest in supporting the construction of a canal along Interstate-787 , announced she would hire Christopher Ellis as deputy mayor, and said she planned to remove Richard LaJoy as the head of the Building and Regulatory Compliance Department.

During a speech at a swearing in ceremony New Year’s Day, Applyrs, the 76th mayor of Albany, said she wants the city’s future generations to look back on the moment as a day when the city grew to be stronger, fairer, and more united than ever before.

“Today is not about yesterday. Today is about tomorrow. And it’s about making a choice – a choice to believe that Albany’s best days are ahead. And, I feel that in my soul,” Applyrs said.

Applyrs, who is originally from Washington, D.C., spoke about residents’ perception of Albany.

“Let’s be real. We know that people will not choose Albany if they do not feel safe on our streets, in our neighborhoods, and in our public spaces. Full stop,” Applyrs said.

To that end, Applyrs said she would work to support police officers and first responders while also investing in community centered strategies to improve public safety.

She also talked about the city’s need for housing at all-income levels, which seemed to echo a push by Sheehan, who toward the end of her time in office called for changes to the city’s inclusionary zoning laws in favor of spurring more construction.

“My administration will invest in education, workforce development, and housing available at all income levels. We need and must have housing available at all income-levels,” Applyrs said.

Regarding economic development, Applyrs said her administration will streamline processes and be a partner to new businesses rather than an obstacle.

“Because when businesses thrive, jobs are created, neighborhoods are strengthened, and the entire city benefits,” Applyrs said.

The new administration has brought with it a new community-based survey to gather public input on shaping the future of the city.

The Activate Albany Survey, which launched on New Year’s Day, invites residents to answer questions on topics ranging from arts and culture to improving economic development.

Applyrs has said previously the results of that survey will be integral in forming her administration’s policy priorities.

Looking to the future, Applyrs said the city’s growth does not mean it must lose its identity.

“It means becoming more of what we can be. And that future will not, can not, be built by our city government alone. It must be built by residents who care. By community organizations and elected leaders and public employees who show up every day, by educators, healthcare workers, artists, advocates, entrepreneurs, and many others who believe in Albany enough to do the hard work,” Applyrs said.