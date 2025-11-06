© 2025
Midday Magazine

Albany Mayor-elect Dorcey Applyrs is preparing to transition into new role after historic election victory

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse Taylor
Published November 6, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
Dorcey Applyrs addresses supporters after declaring victory in Albany's mayoral race Tuesday night.
Jesse Taylor/WAMC
/
Jesse Taylor
Dorcey Applyrs addresses supporters after declaring victory in Albany's mayoral race Tuesday night.

Albany Mayor-elect Dorcey Applyrs has already begun preparing for her new administration – a process she is calling “Activate Albany.” I spoke with Applyrs at Hattie’s Culinary Lab in downtown Albany about some of the biggest challenges she expects to take on at the start of her time in office. But first, I asked Applyrs to reflect on her historic victory, one that will make her Albany’s first Black mayor.   


This piece originally aired on Nov. 6, 2025.
News AlbanyDorcey ApplyrsMayoral election
