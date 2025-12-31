Translators hope NYS law will improve hospital translation services
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul this month signed a bill requiring hospitals to provide language assistance services to patients. Translators who work with refugee and immigrant communities say translation services currently available can sometimes be confusing and unhelpful to patients.
WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha spoke to Yousaf Sherzad, a lead translator at Advanced Translations Services in Albany, about the new law and how existing translation services can be improved.