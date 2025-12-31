© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Translators hope NYS law will improve hospital translation services

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Sajina Shrestha
Published December 31, 2025 at 1:15 PM EST
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul this month signed a bill requiring hospitals to provide language assistance services to patients. Translators who work with refugee and immigrant communities say translation services currently available can sometimes be confusing and unhelpful to patients.

WAMC’s Sajina Shrestha spoke to Yousaf Sherzad, a lead translator at Advanced Translations Services in Albany, about the new law and how existing translation services can be improved.
Tags
News Kathy Hochulnew york statehealth connector
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha is a WAMC producer and reporter. She graduated from the Newmark Graduate School in 2023 with a Masters in Audio and Data Journalism. In her free time, she likes to draw and embroider.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha