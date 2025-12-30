Best of the Best: Springfield, Mass. honors high school star and NBA alum Travis Best

Springfield, Massachusetts is honoring one of the best to ever play high school basketball in the city that invented the sport.

Before starting a long professional career, Travis Best was at the center of one of most dominant teams in Springfield Public Schools history.

Years after getting his name in the local record book, the city’s put his name on his alma mater’s basketball court.

WAMC's James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This piece originally aired on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.