A holiday party that welcomes Santa and Smokey

For more than four decades, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Region 5 headquarters in Ray Brook has hosted a holiday party for children. It’s the rare event where kids get to meet Santa AND Smokey Bear.

“Santa was up there. Oh, there he is! He’s coming!”

“May I present Santa Claus!” yells an elf.

Cody LaChance and his 3-year-old daughter Sabrine were there as Santa came down a staircase — not a chimney — and sat next to a giant Christmas tree.

"I thought it was a great opportunity for her to see Santa, Smokey the Bear. She is super-excited and cannot wait,” says LaChance.

Kids lined up, some a bit shy and others very excited, to meet Santa. Rhea, Blaine and their mom, Becca Smith, were surprised that he knew their names.

"Would you like to sit with me?" asks Santa.

Rhea turns to her mom. "I want you to come with me."

Becca Smith reassures her. "I’ll come with you. Hi Santa."

"Hello Rhea," greets Santa. "How are you?"

Becca gasps, "How did he know your name?"

"And I bet you would like a kitty for Christmas," Santa says.

"Yeah," Rhea replies.

Santa turns to Blaine, "And Blaine I bet you would want Lego Tracks for Christmas."

Becca exclaims, "Oh, he remembered!"

While Santa is a staple at parties this time of year, his plus-one on this particular day was part of what makes this annual event unique. Yes, that was Smokey Bear standing beside the big man, and the children were thrilled to meet him.

Smokey does not talk when visiting, but Forest Ranger Hannah Praczkajlo spoke on his behalf, noting the visit was about promoting fire safety and prevention.

“We have the burn ban in effect. That goes from mid-March until mid-May every year. And that’s really been the reason that we don’t have as many fires in the Adirondacks.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the holidays can be a time of high risk, with U.S. fire departments responding to an average of 835 house fires per year that ignite from decorations. On average, these fires lead to three deaths per year, 29 injuries and $18 million in property damage.

DEC Region 5 Director Joe Zalewski was nearly as excited as the kids racing around him.

“They’ve been holding this annual children’s holiday party since I’ve been in the region 10 years, and I’ve been told that we’ve been doing this for 40 years annually except for two years during Covid. And I think it’s great to have the kids come in," he said. "They get to get exposed to Smokey Bear. We get to do some arts and crafts. We actually have a good working relationship with Santa and Santa has agreed to stop by the Ray Brook office. He doesn’t want to disappoint the kids.”

And disappoint he did not.

Two elves, Peppermint and Sunshine, were on hand to help Santa distribute toys. Sunshine is an elf in training.

"This is my first year so I am a little nervous trying to leave a good impression and do a really good job," Sunshine says. "So our elf here is helping me in training."

Peppermint adds, "We always put a little bit of magic into whatever we build regardless if it’s something electronic or like a paint set."

Santa Claus, who has been coming to the DEC party since it started, said the gifts and toys kids request have changed over the years, but the holiday spirit remains the same.

“With different technologies things tend to be a little more complex. But our workshop keeps up with it. And I think the magic of Christmas is still alive, regardless of what is going on in the world, and it gives children hope.”