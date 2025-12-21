NYS Advisory Council on Drinking Water Quality rejected plea to adopt stricter limits on PFAS. EANY's Rob Hayes says NYers needs more protection

Earlier this year, the Environmental Protection Agency asked a federal court to roll back limits on several PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

That left clean water advocates asking state officials to adopt those current federal drinking water standards in New York. But this week, the state Drinking Water Quality Council rejected that recommendation.

Federal PFAS limits were put into place for the first time during the Biden administration. Current federal limits are 4 parts per trillion for PFOA and PFOS, while New York’s are much higher at 10 parts per trillion.

For more on what this rejection means, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Environmental Advocates NY’s Director of Clean Water Rob Hayes.

