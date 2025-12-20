New redevelopment phase for historic Wright's Block in Holyoke gets underway

Considered one of the first planned industrial cities in the country, Holyoke, Mass. has its fair share of historic buildings and structures.

Several make up the North High Street Historic District: a spot found on the National Register and also where a developer’s revitalizing 150-year-old structures, adding housing as the state confronts its housing shortage.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos reports.

--

This story originally aired on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.