© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stefanik drops bid for governor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published December 19, 2025 at 4:41 PM EST
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik during a visit to Plattsburgh
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik during a visit to Plattsburgh

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is dropping out of the race for New York governor.

The six-term Representative from New York’s 21st District posted to social media this afternoon, saying her “most important title is Mom.”

In a post on X, Stefanik thanked her staff and said she is grateful to the people of her northern New York district. She also said she would not run for re-election to Congress.

Stefanik’s bid for governor against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul was complicated this month when Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman entered the contest, setting up a potential GOP primary.

The Congresswoman said in her message her team “overwhelmingly won” a primary, but adding that such a contest is “not an effective use of our time” or donor resources.

A recent Siena College poll placed Stefanik as trailing Hochul by 19 points in a hypothetical matchup.

Initially elected as a moderate, Stefanik emerged as one of President Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress. She rose up the ranks in Washington, where she serves as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership.

Stefanik had previously been considered for UN Ambassador before Trump pulled her nomination in March.

Hochul's campaign released a statement Friday saying Stefanik has "finally acknowledged reality," and added, "If you run against Governor Kathy Hochul, you are going to lose."
News
WAMC News
See stories by WAMC News