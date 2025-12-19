Stefanik drops bid for governor

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is dropping out of the race for New York governor.

The six-term Representative from New York’s 21st District posted to social media this afternoon, saying her “most important title is Mom.”

In a post on X, Stefanik thanked her staff and said she is grateful to the people of her northern New York district. She also said she would not run for re-election to Congress.

Stefanik’s bid for governor against Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul was complicated this month when Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman entered the contest, setting up a potential GOP primary.

While spending precious time with my family this Christmas season, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for Governor and will not seek re-election to Congress. I did not come to this decision lightly for our family.



I am truly humbled and grateful for the historic and… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 19, 2025

The Congresswoman said in her message her team “overwhelmingly won” a primary, but adding that such a contest is “not an effective use of our time” or donor resources.

A recent Siena College poll placed Stefanik as trailing Hochul by 19 points in a hypothetical matchup.

Initially elected as a moderate, Stefanik emerged as one of President Trump’s most ardent supporters in Congress. She rose up the ranks in Washington, where she serves as Chairwoman of House Republican Leadership.

Stefanik had previously been considered for UN Ambassador before Trump pulled her nomination in March.

Hochul's campaign released a statement Friday saying Stefanik has "finally acknowledged reality," and added, "If you run against Governor Kathy Hochul, you are going to lose."