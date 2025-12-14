Vermont communities and organizations receive grants to preserve American Revolution history

With the 250 Anniversary of the start of the American Revolution coming up next summer, some communities in Vermont are working to preserve that history through interactive exhibits. Several nonprofits in Vermont issued nearly $63,000 in grants last week to ensure those projects are viable.

The grants, awarded by Vermont Humanities’ Project Grants process, are funded by the 250th Anniversary Commission and the State of Vermont, the National Endowment for the Arts, and private donors.

Awardees in this round included the Bennington Museum, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, and the Town of Cabot.

Christopher Kauffman Illstrup is the Executive Director of Vermont Humanities and is on the Vermont 250 committee.