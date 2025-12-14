Mass. cannabis regulators unanimously approve social consumption regulations, new license types

Cannabis regulators in Massachusetts have given their final approvals on special "social consumption" license types - licenses that could pave the way for new kinds of marijuana-related businesses and offerings.

It took some time to finalize and it could a while before the first licensees emerge, but officials tell WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief James Paleologopoulos they're optimistic.

This story originally aired on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

